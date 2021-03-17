The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court will on April 26, commence trial of the alleged killers of former Abuakwa North Member of Parliament (MP), J.B. Danquah-Adu, Daniel Asiedu alias ‘sexy Don Don’ and Vincent Bosso.

The prosecution is expected to call 10 witnesses including the pathologist who conducted the post-mortem on the body.

Principal State Attorney, Sefakor Batse, told the court that the prosecution had filed documents it intends to rely on during the trial, and attached the same to the court documents.

The trial is by jury, and the prosecution has indicated that it will be relying on disclosures.

However, should the need arise in the cause of the trial, it will seek leave of court to file additional documents.

Lawyer for the accused persons, Yaw Dankwah, wants the prosecution to disclose the entry made in the station diary when the accused persons were first arrested and taken to the police station.

He said when the defence is notified of any material, object, or documents in the possession of the prosecution, he will seek leave of the court to compel the state to disclose same to ensure a smooth and transparent trial.

The court said it will not spring any surprise on the defendants in that every needed information and documents, will be made available to the parties involved.

Mr Dankwah urged the jury to conduct their duties with professionalism to help shape the safety and security of society.

The defence lawyer alluded to failure on the part of the police to conduct a proper investigation to arrest the real culprit, adding that he will prove the innocence of the alleged suspects in the murder of the former Abuakwa North MP.