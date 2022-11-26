A 62-year-old spiritualist, Emmanuel Tetteh, a.k.a Gorleku, who doubles as a farmer at Assin Akwetey No2 in the Assin South District of the Central Region has been remanded three weeks into police custody by the Assin Fosu District Court for allegedly killing his friend, Emmanuel Kofi Koranteng.

The court, presided over by His Worship Abdul Majid Iliasu, adjourned the case to December 19, 2022, following a prayer by the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo.

Presenting the fact before the court, the prosecution said, both the accused and the deceased were close friends and shared farm boundaries but their friendship turned sour in the course when the accused person berated the deceased to have stolen his gun.

The deceased on 31st January 2022, informed some people in the community that he was travelling to his hometown, Larteh in the Eastern Region, a call made to the town by the town folks a week later revealed that the deceased had not been to the town.

This raised suspicion among the people of Akwetey No2, so, on 7th February 2022, an Assemblymember for the area and some members of the community organized a search party for the deceased in the village where they discovered the deceased’s door was tightly locked, however, they forced the door open and found the luggage the deceased was travelling with.

The search team proceeded to the deceased’s farm and found his decomposed body, shirts, and Wellington boots, with the skull dislocated and lying a few meters away from the farm boundary.

They highly suspected the accused who miraculously vanished from the village when the deceased went missing.

The prosecution said the police obtained an order from the court and declared the accused wanted after an official complaint about the case had been made to the police.

The Accused was published in the media for apprehension and on the 18th of November 2022, he was arrested at Twifo Hemang upon a tip-off and was brought to Assin Fosu to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, forensic analysis conducted on the skeletal remains disclosed the deceased was shot in the abdomen through his back.

Four pellets were subsequently retrieved and same werekept for evidential purposes.

BACKGROUND

On 10th February 2022, the decomposed body of a farmer who went missing was discovered in strange circumstance at a cocoa farm at Assin Akwetey-no. 2 in the Assin South District of the Central.

An eyewitness, who doubles as Assemblymember of the area, Tetteh Robert, in an interview said he owed the deceased some amount of money but had not had a glimpse of him for weeks so he decided to go search for him in his village only to discover his mortal remains with the skull dislocated and lying few meters away from the boundaries of the suspects and the deceased farm boundaries.

Though the cause of the death was not known immediately, they suspect one Emmanuel Tetteh who 3 days before the demise of the deceased had a misunderstanding with the deceased over a piece of land and a missing gun which resulted in a scuffle.

The suspect and his family including school children have left the village leaving his undried cocoa beans behind.