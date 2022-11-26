The return of the biggest outdoor party in the whole of Africa, the annual Skuuls Reunion comes off today at the Elwak Sports Stadium.

This is after many years of repackaging the event which is poised to prove it has not lost the shine in any of its many accolades.

After a five-year break, the programme is now spearheaded by Hitz FM, a sister brand of Joy FM, with the support of all the brands from the Multimedia Group.

High schools from all over the capital will converge under one umbrella to reminisce on old school days.

It is expected to attract over 100,000 old students throughout the country who would participate in various sporting activities such as ‘gari soakings,’ arm wrestling, and others.

The event, according to the organizers, will also witness live musical performances from some selected Ghanaian artistes.

Hitz FM promises to continue to promote healthy rivalry among schools, friendship, and sports.

Which Senior High school did you attend? Come represent your school and show us why your school is the best in Accra.