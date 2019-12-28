Five persons who were arrested by the Western Naval Command with 35 sacks of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis have appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra.

The Tema Naval Command picked up the five on December 23, this year, on board a boat carrying 35 sacks of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis on the high seas.

Facing charges of conspiracy and possession of narcotics, the five have had their pleas preserved by the court pending further investigations into the matter.

They are Evans Adasu Laweh, Moses Akorlie, Moses Gyinadu, Norgbetey Buanor and Benjamin Bortey Dame.

The court presided over by Justice Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye remanded the five accused persons into prison custody to reappear on January 10.

Their remand, the court said, was to enable the Police conduct further investigations into the matter.

Prosecuting Assistant State Attorney Mr Adamah Watskin prayed the court to remand the accused persons into prison custody pending further investigations into the matter.

According to Mr Watskin, the substances were being forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for analytical examination.

The State Attorney indicated that that other accomplices who are at large were being sought for by the Police.