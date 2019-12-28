Sex tip number 9: It is time to get soapy in the shower

Thanks to the highly sensuous shower sex scenes depicted in the movies, a lot of people believe that nothing is sexier than getting hot and heavy in the shower. There is certainly a lot of scope in real life to get it wrong as things can get really slippery and soapy in the washroom. While sex in the shower may not be as glamorous as it sounds, when done correctly, it can certainly add the much-needed steam (literally).

Today’s tip is taking the experimentation in the bedroom to the next level and go on a #showersexadventure. From listing the ideal accessories to the best tricks and tips, we have laid out a step-by-step guide to ensure that you get the most out of your sexy soapy session. You can thank us later.

Step number 1: Safety first

Before you begin acting out on your ‘wettest’ and wildest fantasies, we suggest prepping up your washroom. This will ensure that you have enjoyable shower sex without breaking a bone or two. For starters, you must have a bench or stool handy for extra support when you are doing the deed. It will be especially helpful if soaps or shampoos have gotten involved, upping the slippery quotient. Always make sure that you do not hold onto shower heads and towel handles for support as they are not designed to support body weight.

Step number 2: Always use a LUBE

It is important to understand that water washes out any natural lubricant, making you drier down there. Hence, it is important to have a lubricant handy for easy slipping and sliding in the shower.

Step number 3: You can begin the foreplay in the shower

If you are not really comfortable with going all the way in the shower, we suggest getting started in the washroom and taking it to your bedroom. Switch on the shower and take time kissing each other deeply and washing each other slowly and sensually. Initiate the foreplay in the shower and spend some time exploring each other’s wonderland (wink).

It is important to remember:

To make things easier, remember to invest in a non-slip shower mat as you try different positions or get adventurous. Also, remember that coitus should not be the ultimate goal of shower sex, you can instead focus on touching each other in a way that blows your mind away.