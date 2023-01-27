An Accra Circuit has deferred the sentencing of a 36-year-old woman who admitted to stealing GH¢50,000 belonging to her employer.

The Court presided over by Mr Kwabena Koduah Obiri-Yeboah ordered for a pregnancy test to be conducted on Joyce Enyonam Dedei before she was handed sentence.

Dedei pleaded guilty to stealing and was convicted on her own plea. She has been remanded into Police custody to reappear on February 1, 2023.

Before her conviction, she pleaded with the court for leniency adding that she did not commit the crime intentionally.

In pleading for mitigation, the accused person said she had three children aged between 18 and 4 years who depended on her.

The prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Olivia Ofori-Atta, earlier told the Court that Juliana Koleki Colley, the complainant is a chop bar operator who employed Dedei, a trader, as an attendant.

She said the complainant lived close to the Births and Deaths Registry at the Ministries Area, whereas Dedei stayed at Ayigbe Town, a suburb of Accra.

Chief Inspector Olivia said about seven years ago, Dedei moved to live with Madam Juliana when she employed her.

The prosecution said Madam Juliana who had kept the GHC50,000.00 in her room went shopping at Agblogbloshie market and left Dedei behind.

She said the complainant [Madam Juliana] returned from the market only to discover that both her money and Dedei were missing.

All efforts to trace Dedei failed. However, luck eluded Dedei when the complainant spotted her in town, caused her arrest and handed her over to the Ministries’ Police.

Chief Inspector Olivia said Dedei in her cautioned statement admitted stealing only GHC8,000.00.