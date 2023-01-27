SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Fourth Round proper action from the FA Cup, with matches scheduled to be played from Friday 29 to Monday 30 January 2023.

SuperSport will feature no less than 14 FA Cup matches, but the definite pick of the bunch is the meeting of Manchester City and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium – a clash which also reflects the title race in the Premier League.

City crushed Chelsea to reach the Fourth Round, while the Gunners were too powerful for lower league Oxford United, teeing up this clash which Pep Guardiola reckons will be a very tough one for his side.

“They [Arsenal] impressed me a lot, they have not dropped their quality at all,” said the Citizens manager. “We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance. But, at the same time, I see the way we played the last games, and the feeling is good.”

Elsewhere, Manchester United will have a reunion with former player Paul Ince, who is coach of the Reading side that will come to Old Trafford and look to spring an upset. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag believes the attitude his side showed in defeating Everton in the previous round is a very promising sign.

“I like the FA Cup, I like the Carabao Cup. It’s about do or die. I think we had a team, no, a squad determined to win this game and it was enjoyable again to see the winning attitude is coming and the winning attitude is there in this squad,” said the Dutchman.

Some of the David-v-Goliath clashes which bring real romance to the FA Cup include Wrexham hosting Sheffield United, Fleetwood Town visiting Sheffield Wednesday, and Leicester City heading to League Two’s Stevenage.

The round also features one further all-Premier League tie, as Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Liverpool to the AmEx Stadium. Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi has hailed the impact of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and hopes he will continue his form for this cup tie.

“He is a strong player in his head and I think he didn’t need the World Cup to have confidence,” said the Italian tactician. “He has the quality to score. Before the World Cup, I used him in a midfield position with the responsibility to build the play. Now he’s higher and I think higher he can help us to find the last pass, to find goals because he knows very well that position.”

FA Cup broadcast details, 27-30 January 2023

All times CAT

Friday 27 January

22:00: Manchester City v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Saturday 28 January

14:30: Walsall v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

14:30: Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town – LIVE on SuperSport OTT6

17:00: Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

17:00: Ipswich Town v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

17:00: Fulham v Sunderland – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Southampton v Blackpool – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:00: Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Manchester United v Reading – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 29 January

15:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Stoke City v Stevenage – LIVE on SuperSport OTT6 and SuperSport Maximo 1

18:30: Wrexham v Sheffield United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 30 January