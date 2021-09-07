Court grants 26 herdsmen ¢100k bail each for unlawful assembly

The Koforidua Circuit Court has granted some 26 herdsmen charged with unlawful assembly a GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties each.

During the court sitting, one of the accused persons collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

The group was arrested by the Police Anti-robbery squad for unlawful possession of weapons at Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region.

Appearing before the court presided by Her Honour, Mercy Addai Kotei, the herdsmen pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The State Attorney presenting the facts of the case, Kwesi Opare Wiredu, said: “On August 29, 2021, at about 1:00 pm, the Anti Robbery operational team at Donkorkrom led by DSP Lovelace Kofi Glago in a joint exercise with personnel from the Donkorkrom Division and District upon tip-off intercepted and arrested the suspects.”

According to him, they were on a Toyota Tacoma Pick-up with registration number AW 983-20, a Ford Pick up with registration number GE 7066-11, and motor tricycle with registration number M-21-EN 635.

He said the taskforce retrieved one foreign pistol, three locally manufactured pistols, four single-barrel shotguns, 66 live AAA and BB cartridges, eleven 410 cartridges, 7.65mm ammunition,17 machetes, and two daggers.

He explained that a search was extended to the rooms of suspects Iddrisu Sambo and Issaka Ali at Donkorkrom Zongo and in one of the rooms 12 BB cartridges were found.

He stated that none of the accused persons was able to produce documents on the weapons and ammunition.

He, therefore, asked the court to remand them to enable the police to complete its investigations.

But defence lawyer, Alex Gyamfi, in his argument, said the suspects were on their way to join some police officers at Donkokrom to rescue a child who had been allegedly kidnapped.

According to him, the Fulani Chief of the area, Sarki Iddrisu Sambo, lodged a formal complaint at Donkorkrom Divisional Police command of a missing child before embarking on the journey.

Mr Gyamfi said the Anti-robbery squad, however, arrested them while on their way.

He prayed the court to admit them to bail citing reasons of ill health on the part of the Fulani Chief and other persons.

The suspects will reappear in court on September 20.