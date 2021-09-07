Ghanaian gospel musician, Florence Obinim, has established that Ghanaians have the perception that pastors are poor simply because they don’t show off their blessings.

According to her, she will continue to flaunt her blessings regardless of what people think.

Mrs Obinim, who is the wife of popular Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim, said her family has enjoyed several blessings from God over the years and it will be unfair to God if she keeps silent about it.

READ ALSO:

“They want to see us dirty and that’s when they will believe that we are true Christians called by God. But that will never happen. We have been blessed by God and will continue to show the world that there is joy and happiness in the Lord. As for me Florence Obinim, I will enjoy here on earth and also enjoy in heaven,” she said.

“Some people have chocolate skin but maybe because of their finances, they could not buy good body cream to make themselves better. Now that they have money to buy good cream and their skin is brightening, you cannot say they are bleaching,” she said while addressing her sudden change in complexion.