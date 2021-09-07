Akuapem Polo has recounted how her ‘Baby daddy’s mother played a major role in their seperation.

In an interview with Neat FM, she revealed that the woman allegedly corrupted the mind of her ex-boyfriend against her.

Poloo recalled an instance where the woman labelled her a witch after she took her son to visit his father.

“I am not ungrateful in life, and I wish that the man I gave birth for would be the same person I grow old with. It was my greatest wish that I would have all my children with one man. But the elders have a saying that it is not all wishes that would come true,” she stated.

ALSO:

“But when we started growing apart you came to name the child and you said you can’t marry me. My family said that the girl got pregnant and her house burnt down, and that is why she came to stay with you. So if she has given birth and then let her stay at the family house and when you are ready to marry, you come for her.

“Then his mother said that if I am taking my newborn baby away, he should wash his hands off us. And that when he doesn’t take care of the child, I will be forced to bring the child back to him. So he stood on his mother’s words and refused to look after us,” Akuapem Poloo added.

It can be recalled that sometime in April 2021, Rashid Yakubu, who is the father of seven-year-old Mohammed Mudasir Yakubu, denied being an irresponsible father stating that he has over the years acted right.