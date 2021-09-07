Ghana coach C.K. Akonnor has admitted that his side lost the battle in midfield in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa.

The Black Stars were hosted at the FNB Stadium on Monday in the second Group G game.

After a lively start by the four-time African champions, the team failed to convert its chances.

However, an 83rd-minute strike from Bongokuhle Hlongwane handed Bafana Bafana an important 1-0 win over Ghana to move top in Group G.

Akonnor, 46, speaking after the game, reiterated that the team failed to keep it’s composure in midfield which led to the defeat.

“In the second half, we somehow lost the midfield in terms of how we want to play because we believed that we could win the game,” he said after the defeat.

“We did one or two substitutions, which really went the other way round and we kept dropping and dropping,” the former Dreams FC, Asante Kotoko and Ashgold gaffer added.

Ghana has dropped to the second position with three points following the 1-0 loss to South Africa.

The Black Stars will face Zimbabwe in a double-header 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers next month.