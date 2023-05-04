A husband and wife are in critical condition after being attacked with machete by a family member while taking their bath.

The incident happened in the Bibiani-Estate, a municipality of the Western North Region during an altercation between the wife, Monica Addo and her brother over house rent.

Information gathered indicates that the suspect, Frederick Ntiful, was aggrieved after Monica confronted him over some rent money.

According to the report, the suspect and the rest of the siblings contributed an amount of money to build a house for their mother and two separate rooms were left for rent. It was agreed that the rent money will be used to cater for their mother and all her bills.

However, the suspect opted out of the initial agreement and made attempts to persuade the victim to release the monies and home keys to him, which she refused to.

Suspect Frederick is said to have threatened to kill his sister and enforced it by attacking her while she was having her bath.

He slashed her in multiple parts of her body with a machete and her husband suffered same when he attempted to rescue her.

The couple was sent to the Bibiani Government Hospital for treatment after being rescued by some neighbours.

The suspect is currently on the run as police investigations commence.

ALSO READ