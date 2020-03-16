An unidentified young boy who probably did not hear President Akufo-Addo’s “no school” directive has been spotted in an unknown school compound.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that all public and private schools including universities should be on temporal closure effective March 16, 2020.

The closure, according to the President, was to remain in force for the next four weeks over cases of coronavirus in Ghana.

However, the school boy who appeared confused in a video a twitter user posted was captured in his yellow khaki and brown shorts wandering in the empty school premises.

Watch the video below:

The Government should have known that Ghanaians will defy him without question😂#COVID19Ghana pic.twitter.com/mTmlQua8Dk — abena_april🧘🏿‍♀️ (@abenaapril_) March 16, 2020

