John Dumelo: Ayawaso West Constituents to receive free hand sanitisers over coronavirus

After donating hand sanitisers to students of the University of Ghana prior to their sudden suspension of classes over the novel coronavirus, actor cum politician, John Dumelo, says he is willing to continue the gesture with residents in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

He took to Twitter to announce that, his foundation, the John Dumelo Foundation, is distributing free hand sanitisers across the Ayawaso West Constituency.

According to him, he will be donating more than 3,000 bottles in an attempt to curb the virus.

We are adding an additional 3,000 bottles to be distributed between now and tomorrow. Together lets fight the virus, his tweet read.

