During Great Olympics’ 2:1 win over Liberty Professionals on Sunday, a woman was arrested for selling Marijuana (wee) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The woman, whose name is yet to be known, was arrested by the police personnel for possession and sale of the Narcotic drugs.

According to reports, she was arrested by the police at the centre line where she was allegedly selling marijuana to some fans who came to watch the game.

However, no fan was arrested because none of them was caught in possession of the herbs or smoking it.

She was sent away together with her dried leaves suspected to be ‘wee’ to the Greater Accra Police to face prosecution.

She is believed to be in her 30’s.