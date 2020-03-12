The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has suspended all International Conferences both on campus and outside the country in a bid to prevent coronavirus.

The PRO Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, says this new directive is part of measures to prevent any form of contacting the coronavirus.



“The University is an international institution, so we have international partners, visiting us every now and then, so one of the decisions we have taken is suspending all international conferences that we are supposed to host and we are also suspending travels for our own staff, some are expected to leave for conferences outside and tickets and accommodation have already been sorted out but we have put a hold on all that. We have not recorded any case on campus but we are being proactive,” he said.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: