Nollywood actress, who doubles as an On Air Personality, Destiny Amaka, has lamented about the rapid spread of deadly Coronavirus across the globe.

The beautiful diva claims she is a virgin and wants to have and experience good sex before the virus gets worse.

“With all this Corona biko if we’re all going to die and you have a crush on me pls tell me ooo, I want to experience as much as I can before we’re all wiped away by this virus 🤧😩 me that was keeping my virginity….🙄 now I have to nak b4 it’s too late, ” she wrote.

The Cool FM radio big girl had in a recent post beckoned on single ladies to avoid what she termed Dangerous love. The ‘Doll House’ movie star warned that ”the most dangerous love is when you start praying for him more than you pray for yourself. Self love is the greatest”.

Explaining further, Amaka, who is born to French mother and Nigerian father, added that her message is directed at single ladies who spend time praying for a man they wish and hope will love and marry them someday.

“Maybe if you had prayed a little harder doors will open and he will notice your value. Women go about praying for a man that has never even said The Grace with you. My point is, the motivation for the prayer is all wrong when praying for the man alone and in doing so you neglect yourself. Ladies should please, recognise the signs. Once you start doing more for others than you do your self there’s an imbalance. Unless you’re getting filled from somewhere else. The truth is you can’t pour from an empty cup! Don’t be afraid to love yourself that little bit more, after all when your good everyone around you is good!.”