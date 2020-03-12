The General Council of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, has urged pastors to pray against the deadly coronavirus pandemic plaguing the world.

In a communique, signed by the General Superintendent, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, the General Council stressed the need for pastors to seek the face of the Lord in these times.

“It is in this light that I want all Ministers to lift up prayer to the Most High God to intervene in our affairs – calling on God to open the understanding eye of pastors, health professionals, and scientists, to find a lasting solution to the menace,” he advised.

Read the full statement below: