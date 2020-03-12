Following the latest viral video capturing a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, Sammy pleading with his girlfriend, Nana Ama to accept him back, some artistes have grabbed the opportunity to compose songs on the heartbreak.

ALSO READ: Obinim goofs badly; this is why

But, the move, according to singer Patapaa, amounts to lyrical incompetence.

He argues that artistes should not wait for trending issues to compose songs.

He, thus, criticised artistes such as Article Wan and Kofi Mole for taking advantage of Sammy’s situation to compose songs.

Article Wan and Kofi Mole have both released songs titled ‘Nana Ama’ in the heat of the latest uproar.

ALSO READ: Don Little refused alcohol in US over claims by bartender he…



In reaction, Patapaa said: “Ghanaian artistes are so foolish; someone is broken-hearted and instead of them comforting him, they are rather joining Twitter trends to mock him. Compose better songs and stop taking advantage of Nana Ama.”



