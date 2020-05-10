Head pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil is against calls for churches to reopen in wake of the increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Ghana.

In his view, churches must continue to play its role of protecting society including lives of its members.

“This is not the time for churches to consider gathering together in assemblies because the crisis before us is not going down” Pastor Otabil appealed during his online church service Sunday.

His call follows a proposal submitted to President Akufo-Addo by some Christian leaders to mitigate the spread of the virus as they push for government to life the ban on social gatherings including church services.

It’s been more than a month since the President placed the ban but the clergy said they are ready to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

In spite of the rise in cases in Ghana, the Christian leaders claim they have the capacity to ensure social distancing during church service.

But Pastor Mensah Otabil is urging endurance with current arrangements even though they are “uncomfortable”.

“Just when we thought in Ghana we were having control over the situation, we are beginning to realise the virus has a mind of its own. It doesn’t seem to correspond to some of the efforts we are making,” he said.

Pastor Otabil urged for patience during the current phase while waiting for the time when churches can safely re-open for fellowship.

“It may not seem suitable to us but that is the price we pay to make the world a better place” he said.

Play attached audio above for more