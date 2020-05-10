Ghana has recorded 251 more cases of Covid-19 sending the total case count to 4,263, the Ghana Health Service says.

On its Covid-19 webpage, the Service also said four more people have died from the disease, taking the death toll to 22.

However, 55 more people have recovered from the disease, taking that number to 378.

The regional case counts show that Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti have recorded new cases.

From 3,436 cases as of May 8, Greater Accra which remains Ghana epicentre now has 3,641 cases, an increase of 205.

Ashanti has 42 new cases sending the count there to 252 while the Central region recorded four new cases, taking its tally to 62.

Eastern region still has 96 cases, Western North 56, Western 35, Volta 32, Upper East 26, Oti 24, Upper West 20, Northern 16, North East 2 and Bono one.