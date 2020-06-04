The Greater Accra region has recorded 208 new Covid-19 cases, sending the region’s tally to 6,102.

These new cases and 129 from other regions has pushed Ghana’s overall total to 8,885, the Ghana Health Service has said.

Out of that number, 5,658 are active and with more people being healed, the total number of recoveries now stands at 3,189.

No deaths have been recorded yet, leaving that tally at 38.

Ashanti region has the second highest cases with 1,452 infections.

Western region has 456, Central 445, Eastern 134, Volta 86 and Western North 73.

The rest ate Upper East 42, Northern 37, Oti 26, Upper West 22, Bono East six, North East, two, Savannah one and Bono one.

Ahafo is the only region without a case.