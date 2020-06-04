Some group of Nigerians took to the streets of Lagos to protest the killing of George Floyd, an African-American by a ‘white’ cop, Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, United States of America.

Reacting to the killing of Mr Floyd by officer Chauvin and the growing protests in the streets of various states of America, the Black Lives Matter Movement in Nigeria (BLMMN) defied the heavy downpour in Lagos in condemnation of racism against coloured people in the United States.

Speaking on behalf of the group, convener, Josephine Okpara said an end must be put to “white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

Madam Okpara expressed disgust at the manner blacks are being dehumanised, describing it as “uncharitable and a gross disservice to our intellectual sense of existence in the world.”

She said the killing of Mr Floyd was another grim example of how black lives have been disregarded by the state and their affiliates.

MORE:

The group expressed total solidarity with the global community in condemnation of the indiscriminate killing of black people. Photo credit: Chris Ekechukwu Source: UGC

The BLMMN expressed total solidarity with the global community in condemnation of the indiscriminate killing of black people.

“Today, the numbers are increasing daily with many George Floyds gone unnoticed. For how long can we continue to watch as many others are cut down in their prime just because of the colour of their skin?” she queried.

Se said that their thoughts and prayers are with the families of those that have lost their lives by the shenanigans of the United States government who have failed to address this menace that has indeed put black people all over the United States of America at risk.

The protesters condemned racism against coloured people in the US. Photo credit: Chris Ekechukwu Source: UGC

She urged President Donald Trump and everyone in government to take up the challenge of making “Black Lives Matter now and forever in the US.”

“We are in solidarity in Nigeria. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those that have lost their lives by the shenanigans of government in addressing this menace that has indeed put Black People all over the United States of America at risk,” she added.