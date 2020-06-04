Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday spotted a new look when he addressed the virtual celebration of the 41st anniversary of the June 4 uprising.

Mr Rawlings who is usually spotted in a low haircut, this time spotted a bushy grey-filled hair and beard at the annual commemoration ceremony.

Papa Jay, as he is affectionately called, spoke at the ceremony themed strengthening the spirit of patriotism, resilience and integrity in difficult times.

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Dan Abodakpi were spotted at the celebration.

Patrons observed COVID-19 safety protocols as they were captured in their nose masks to ensure there is enough social distancing.

On June 4, 1979, members of the military, drawn mostly from the junior ranks and inspired by mass social and public discontent, took over the governance of the country after it had sunk into a state of social, economic and political decay.



The following three months led to a ‘housecleaning’ exercise after which elections were held and the mantle of political leadership handed over to the government of the People’s National Party, ushering in the Third Republic.

Watch the photo below: