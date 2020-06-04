Nigerian singer Peruzzi has taken to Twitter to state that he is not a rapist after some users dug up some of his old tweets where he was supposedly boasting about rape.

In tweets shared between 2010 and 2013, the singer spoke casually about raping women, threatened to rape women and admitted to rape.

In one tweet, he joked about the cost of a rape fine.

“Rape fine na 5k dolls abi? Abi e don increase. Lol,” he wrote in March 2012.

In others, he said things like, “I will rape her”, “person wey I don rape already”, and “rape am if she no gree.”

MORE:

The posts were later deleted after a Twitter user accused him of rape.

Responding after the screenshots of his old tweets were shared by multiple Twitter users, Peruzzi, wrote: “MY NAME IS OKOH TOBECHUKWU, I HAVE NEVER AND WILL NEVER BE A RAPIST.”

However, some users asked him to explain his old tweets that seemed to glorify rape.

Others asked why he had deleted the tweets in the first place.

Peruzzi has been accused twice of rape.