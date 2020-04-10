Members of International Godsway Church will be smiling to the bank after their man of God says he has committed GH₵2 billion to support the needy during the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ:

Bishop Daniel Obinim, who claimed to have been led by the spirit, said millions of his members and fans live day-to-day and have been adversely affected by the lockdown in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

“We walk by the direction of the spirit so I have decided to send mobile money [MoMo] to all my members during the lockdown,” he said.

The self-acclaimed angel of God disclosed this during a televised Easter Friday service on his television station.

“I have sent MoMo to over 300 members and I’m ready to do more because God has spoken to me. I will continue to do this,” he said.

Bishop Obinim said he has not donated to any institution or government because God has not given him such direction.

“I have seen a lot of people donating to government and institutions but I’m focused on supporting my members who may die before the lockdown is over,” he observed.

He urged other pastors not to ignore the needs of the poor but emulate his example.