A virologist at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) has revealed that there is a total backlog of 8,000 samples that are yet to be tested.

Dr Augustina Sylverken said the number of samples they receive on a daily basis has increased over time, thereby increasing the pressure on their testing capacity.

“When this pandemic began, we were just receiving samples in tens, in hundreds then it moved into the 200 to 1,000. So now we do day and night. Every time you get into our labs, you will definitely see people testing,” she told Winston Amoah on JOYNEWS’ Upfront show on Thursday.

“We have maybe a little over 8,000 but we have given ourselves up to Sunday. Sometimes we can receive 3,000, 2,500, 1,500 but we are able to test 1,000 – 1,500 daily,” the virologist added.

She said that they have set up other testing centres on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus and they are working on setting up a lab at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“We hope that very soon it will be up and running,” she said.