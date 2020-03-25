Commercial sex workers in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has hit the world, forcing some of them to call their customers at reduced prices.

They said the disease is preventing their customers and potential customers from engaging their services for the fear of contracting it through body contact, but to them, the COVID-19 is not the only disease that put their health at risk.

There has been a ban on all social gatherings, shaking of hands, body contacts, social distance of two meters among others, all practical measures of avoiding the spread of coronavirus that has hit the country.

The country has so far recorded 68 cases of the virus disease, with two deaths in the midst of adhering to the measures of avoiding body contacts, social distance, washing and sanitising of hands, avoiding gatherings among others, announced by the Ghana Health Services.

Otec News’ reporter, Iasaac Nsiah Foster, who visited their joints at Adum, Dichemso, Ahodwo roundabout, Asafo Market and Afracho, said the spots were not as busy as they used to be before the emergence of the COVID-19.

“Though I am afraid of the disease but I have to confront it as its my source of income. I used to entertain 10 customers a day, but with the advent of the coronavirus, only two customers have patronised me in four days, even at reduced prices,” a Queen of the Night, as they preferred to be called, said.

A frustrated lady also said “life has become hard. Since last week, I have not even slept with one customer, how am I going to pay for my rent and other bills? I am afraid of the COVID-19, but there are other diseases that kill. I pray that the disease is controlled as early as possible to reverse business to normalcy.”