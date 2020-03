Following the footsteps of his boss Criss Waddle, Medikal, together with his wife is set to distribute some items to needy Ghanaians.

The two have teamed up to provide hand sanitisers, toiletries, cash, foodstuff and other provisions to aid the needy in protection against coronavirus.

Last week, AMG boss, Criss Waddle, distributed sanitisers to some residents of Tema.