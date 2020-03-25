Founder of Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare, as part of the national prayer and fasting, led an intercessory prayer against the covid-19 pandemic.

In a prayer session on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Bishop Agyinasare expressed faith God will listen to the prayer of the nation and heal the land.

He said it was important for the nation to call on God who answers all prayers.

ALSO: Coronavirus: Ghana observes national day of fasting and prayer

He prayed for God’s intervention in the pandemic as well as healing for infected persons and protection of the nation at large.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday declared Wednesday, March 25, 2020 a national day of fasting and prayer to enable all Ghanaians seek the face of God over the deadly novel covid-19.