Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, in a video he shared on his official Instagram page, revealed that the deadly coronavirus disease is a curse from God.

According to the star actor, there’s more to Covid-19 than the eye sees. Mr Edochie, who was of the belief that Coronavirus is a plague from God, said “it is a form of punishment the Almighty brought down to teach us a lesson.”

Citing the case of Sodom and Gomorrah in the bible, the 73-year-old mentioned that unless “we turn away from evil, the pandemic has come to stay.”

Watch the video below: