Actress and political activist, Yvonne Nelson, has replied one social media user who called her out claiming she is part of the reasons Ghanaians are suffering under the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to the user, who goes by the name Antaru Mashud on Twitter, Miss Nelson’s ‘Dumsor’ demonstration, which she organised under the erstwhile Mahama administration, formed part of the elements that pushed President Nana Akufo-Addo into power.

He further explained that, Ghanaians wouldn’t be suffering now if Miss Nelson had folded her arms to let it all slide.

He said:

Yvonne Nelson is part of the reasons why we suffering as citizens… she fought for Akufo-Addo to be voted in & now look at us suffering. As for Sarkodie judgement day will question him for running from the truth & lying to the public, Antaru tweeted.

MORE:

But Miss Nelson, who felt agitated by the post, described the user as a “dumb” person.

She noted that her protest led to the fixing of ‘Dumsor’ prior to the 2016 general election that got the then opposition NPP flagbearer Mr Akufo-Addo into office.

According to her, her only intention was for Ghanaians to get stable electric power – rubbishing claims that she was supported by the NPP.

I understand you are dumb…. let someone clever explain to you my dumsor campaign was for Ghanaians to get their lights back on, which President Mahama fixed and nothing else, she said.

Check out the post below: