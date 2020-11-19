A civil political debate between Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye and a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, turned into a brawl.

According to reports, Mr Ponkor was angered by a comment made by the Member of Parliament (MP) during a live radio discussion on Kuamsi-based Akoma FM. Out of anger, he described Mr Aboagye in unprintable words.

The Bantama MP, who felt insulted by the former Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, replied in equal measure which nearly resulted in a fight.

The politicians launched vitriolic attacks on each other ignoring the plea by the host to ceasefire.

But for the intervention of police personnel from the Asokwa Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service, the situation would have been bloody.

Watch video above for more: