The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is the latest dignitary to sign late ex-President Jerry Rawlings‘ book of condolence.

The government on Monday opened the book of condolence at the Accra International Conference Centre for tributes for Mr Rawlings.

Former President Rawlings, who is also the founder of the National Democratic Congress, died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

In his tribute, the Asantehene wrote: “Agyewodin, fare thee well, my president and brother.”

Meanwhile, the family of late former President on Thursday officially informed Asantehene about his passing.

The family members, including Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and her brother Kimathi Rawlings, called on the King at the Manhyia Palace Thursday as custom demands.

Read Otumfuo’s tribute below: