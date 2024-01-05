It’s indeed a remarkable journey for Chef Faila as she successfully nears the end of her cook-a-thon, and one integral figure who shares in her success is her sous chef, Malik Eric.

As a seasoned professional chef from Tacoraba Restaurant in Tamale, Chef Malik’s unwavering commitment and culinary prowess have been pivotal in achieving this significant milestone.

He has proven himself an unyielding support to Chef Faila throughout her relentless 100-hour cooking marathon.

Together, they have prepared almost 80 meals, serving an impressive 700 plates and generously donating 150 plates to orphanage homes.

Yet, Chef Malik’s role extends beyond the kitchen as he stands as a firm spiritual pillar for Chef Faila, occasionally leading prayer sessions.

He also plays a major role in motivating her when she grows weary, and his light jokes and happy dances also brighten her mood.