The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has issued a warning of potential industrial action if the government fails to address the outstanding tier-2 Pension contributions for its members.

According to a statement released by Isaac Donkoh, the National President of the Association, the government is urged to promptly settle all outstanding debts and contributions, inclusive of the appropriate interest from February to December 2023.

This payment should adhere to the three percent penalty rates specified in the Pension’s Act, Act 766 section 64.

Mr. Donkoh emphasized that failing to comply with these financial obligations would lead the Union to initiate a withdrawal of services across all university campuses starting from Monday, January 15th, 2024.

Additionally, the statement called for the immediate retraction of letters dated November 7 and 20, 2023, from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), respectively.

These letters were criticized for unlawfully eliminating overtime allowances for senior staff members.