Chairman of the Abirem Constituency Executive Committee, Baffour Bannor on behalf of his executives has expressed profound gratitude to their Member of Parliament, John Osei Frimpong for his continuous and enormous support.

This comes after the MP donated an undisclosed amount of money to the communications team of the constituency.

In a statement issued by the Constituency Communications Officer of the constituency, Douglas Adomako praised the MP for providing the needed resources for the communications team.

The team also appealed to other stakeholders for support to enable them deliver on their mandate.