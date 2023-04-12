A parliamentary hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Bekwai constituency in the Ashanti region, Ralph Poku-Adusei has distributed 5,000 improved clean cooking stoves to delegates and residents to mark his 41st birthday.

The private legal practitioner and indigene of the Bekwai said the gesture forms part of his efforts to help reduce charcoal consumption in Bekwai and in Ghana as a whole.

This comes after statistics from the Ghana Energy Commission indicates that, over 75 percent of Ghanaians rely on charcoal or firewood as their primary source of cooking fuel.

Accra and Kumasi, which are the most populated urban centers in Ghana, account for 57 percent of all charcoal consumed in the country.

These scary statistics, Mr. Poku-Adusei said also motivated him to distribute the clean cooking stoves to residents.

Out of the 5,000 units, 1,000 will be given to NPP delegates in Bekwai constituency under Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei’s flagship program known as the Delegates Welfare Initiative (DWI)”.

Ralph Poku Adusei, who is tipped to win the parliamentary primaries is expected to pick his forms when the party opens nominations.

Meanwhile, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu popularly known as Joe Wise is currently the MP for Bekwai.