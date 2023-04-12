Mike2 Foundation led by Adom FM presenter, Michael Boateng has donated to the Bless the Children International Orphanage Home at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

The donation made in collaboration with members of the Adom Entertainment Hall WhatsApp group was to cater for the welfare of the vulnerable during the Easter festivities.

Items donated include bags of rice, sanitary pads, toiletries, bottled water, soft drinks among others worth GH¢20,000.

Presenting the items, Mike 2 as he is popularly called, urged the founder of the home to use the items for its intended purpose.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Adom FM audience for contributing towards a worthy cause.

Mike 2 also appealed to churches, corporate organizations, and philanthropists to come to the aid of the children.