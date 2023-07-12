The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq.) has promoted Assistant Immigration Control Officer II (AICO II) Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong to the rank of Assistant Immigration Control Officer I (AICO I) for his act of professionalism and bravery.

AICO I Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong, an Officer stationed at the Kasoa Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Central East Region, acted on his instincts and foiled what could have led to the attempted kidnapping of a young female student along the Nsawam-Amasaman highway while on public transport (Trotro) from Nsawam to Dome.

An official statement signed by Chief Superintendent Amoako Atta, the Head of Public Affairs, said the CGI decorated the brave officer on behalf of the National Immigration Management Committee.

Mr Takyi expressed his admiration for the officer’s vigilance and swift response in rescuing the young student from the suspected kidnappers.

He further noted that he was amazed at the news as it had gone viral on numerous news outlets.

“Notwithstanding the risks involved on a busy road, the Officer, AICO I Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong acted responsibly and timely, garnering commendation from the public, security experts and opinion leaders nationwide,” the CGI said.

Mr Takyi urged the newly promoted Officer to keep being an example wherever he finds himself and keep raising the flag of GIS higher and higher.

He advised him to be emboldened by the promotion and continue to be disciplined.

“Don’t let this elevation get into your head and become arrogant but rather be humbled and continue to be a worthy ambassador of the Service,” he advised.

In addition to the promotion, AICO I Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong was awarded a plaque, certificate, and citation in recognition of his act of heroism.