Chairman of Club Licensing Board, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, has expressed his worry about the negative comments made about the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, the unfortunate utterances scare away corporate brands willing to invest in the Ghana top flight because of its reputation crisis.

The Premier League has struggled to attract meaningful investment from the corporate world and Baah-Nuakoh says bud comments are playing a key role in that.

“I am also worried. Even those comments bastardizing the Ghana Premier League brand are affecting its image,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The game is a product and we are selling it to the general public, if people will patronize it, it depends on all that is being said about it.

“If I want to buy a can of milk and people are telling me it has expired when in reality, it has not, why will I go ahead and purchase it?” he added.

Medeama SC won the just-ended 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

