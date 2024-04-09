The Minister of Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, is hopeful that commercial train operations will kick off by June this year.

To expedite this process, he has urged engineers working on the first unit of two modern trains procured from Poland for railway transport in the country to hasten their activities. The aim is to ensure that testing begins by the end of April.

Mr. Amewu’s call came after a delegation of engineers from Pesa SA (Poland), the train manufacturer, and supplier of diesel multiple units (DMUs), paid a courtesy visit to him last week following the arrival of the ultramodern trains in Ghana.

Their visit aimed to discuss the Assembly, testing, and operational readiness of these trains to serve the country.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, April 6, Mr. Amewu expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts in revitalising the sector for the benefit of Ghanaians.

“The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia is spearheading a transformative agenda for Ghana’s railway sector, aimed at propelling the nation toward absolute advancements in transportation infrastructure.”

“I am optimistic and committed to ensuring that the commencement of commercial train operations occurs before the conclusion of May, demonstrating our government’s dedication to delivering tangible improvements to our nation’s transportation systems,” Mr Amewu said.