The Member of Parliament for Offinso South, Dr Isaac Yaw Opoku, has made aphrodisiac claims for cocoa foods, asserting that the cocoa beans have properties thought to be mood boosters and sexual stimulants.



According to him, drinking raw cocoa powder and cocoa bitters produced by the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana can increase one’s sexual desire, noting that patrons of these products can bear “ample testimony.”



Making a statement on the floor of Parliament to promote cocoa consumption in Ghana, Dr Opoku said cocoa powder may be able to lower one’s blood pressure, may improve brain health and reduce the risk of dementia and stroke.



“Mr. Speaker, Boston-based researchers have reported that the polyphenols and flavanols in cocoa powder are also anti-inflammatory, which may help improve your heart health,” he stressed.

He also said flavonoid in cocoa may be able to specifically prevent blood clots and build up from blocking blood flow in your vessels and arteries, preventing the development of cardiovascular disease, adding “cocoa consumption may help with skin care.”



Dr Opoku said cocoa consumption can again help to reduce the risk of getting cancer, which is “the second leading cause of death in the world.



“However, scientists have discovered a substance that can help your body fight free radical damage, lower oxidative stress and cancer risks. These powerful plant compounds are found in dark-colored fruits and vegetables like raspberries, blueberries, kale and cocoa beans,” he added.



For him, cocoa consumption can help with weight loss, and said: “If losing weight is your main goal when following a keto diet, you may be able to use cocoa powder as part of your weight loss plan, Cocoa has been shown to help lower obesity-related inflammation, suppress appetite, feel fuller for longer, prevent fat storage and increase fat burning.”



“Consumption of cocoa can promote better dental health. One review showed that Theobromine, which is present in cocoa, can protect your tooth enamel and strengthen your teeth.”