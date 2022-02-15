It appears Rihanna is kicking maternity outfits out of the scene as she is making the most of her bump and showing it off at the slightest opportunity.

The American singer has made a public appearance with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky after pictures announcing her pregnancy earlier went viral on social media.

In what seemed like a date night, the American singer stepped out in style with the father of her unborn child as they walked hand-in-hand for a dinner date in Los, Angeles, California.

In the midst of cheers and paparazzi, the 33-year-old singer looked sensational as she showed off her growing baby bump in glimmering sequin apparel.

She put her bump on display underneath a stylish shredded glimmering green backless halter top.

The Fenty X Savage beauty CEO paired the look with a pair of pants from the same material, but with a silver and violet hue.

The ‘What’s my name’ hitmaker added even more glam to her look with an array of beautiful jewels, including large earrings, a stunning silver and violet bracelet, and a multitude of silver rings adorning her fingers.

Rihanna told me she wanted a cheeseburger last night and My life hasn’t been the same since 😭 pic.twitter.com/zDOBdqUp0C — @Mentionme (@MentionME) February 12, 2022