Ghanaian forward, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, has expressed his delight following his return to the field after suffering a muscle injury last month.

The talented forward has been out for the last couple of weeks after arriving in Germany following his exploits with the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Kofi Kyereh was introduced into the game in the second half to bolster the attacking options of the visitors.

The 25-year-old, after 10 minutes, recorded his name on the score sheet as he netted the winner for St Pauli to grab all three crucial points in the 3-2 win.

“We did it together. We feel good, the mood is good, and we know what we’re capable of. We work hard for it every day and will keep giving it our best shot,” he said after the match.

The St. Pauli star posted his super goal on his social media platform to celebrate his return with his fans.

“I’m back,” he stated on Instagram.