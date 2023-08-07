A delegation from the Coalition of Muslim Organisation of Ghana has conferred on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the title Saifu_llah which means the Sword of God.

This was during a visit to Parliament House last week.

The delegation led by Hajj Abdul Rahman acknowledged and commended Mr Bagbin for his immense contribution to protecting and safeguarding Ghanaian values and norms against LGBTQ+.

In his acceptance statement, the Speaker said, he is overwhelmed by the honour and title conferred on him by the Coalition.

He assured the Organisation that Parliament would pass the LGBTQ Bill by the end of 2023.

