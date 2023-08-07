It was a beautiful reunion moment when Ablekuma West Member of Parliament (MP), Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, met Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed.

The two were part of a section of parliamentarians who mourned with Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini to bury his mother.

Murtala and Ursula were of good cheer and they shook hands and took pictures together, putting their differences behind them.

The MP who doubles as Communication Minister took to her Facebook page to share photos from the memorable event.

Their actions have earned the admiration and praise of many Ghanaians given the fact that they were involved in a heated exchange in parliament a few weeks ago during the legislation of the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

The Second Deputy Speaker who was in the chair, called out Mr Mohammed and asked him to withdraw an unparliamentary comment he was deemed to have passed.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who was incensed by the development, accused the legislator of calling her a practitioner of LGBTQ, claims Mr Murtala vehemently denied.

She burst out and called out all other legislators who she believed heard the comment but turned deaf ears to it.

ALSO READ: