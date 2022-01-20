The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), will from today, Thursday, January 20, 2022, begin a nationwide indefinite strike.

The industrial action is to demand better conditions of service.

The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, had appealed to CLOGSAG members not to go on the strike.

He assured the government was working around the clock to address their concerns about their conditions of service.

However, they have defied his appeal, stating “they deserve better conditions of service now.”

On a visit to various offices nationwide, Adom News‘ correspondents observed they were closed with the building donned with red ribbons.

In December 2021, the Association served notice it will embark on a nationwide strike.

At an end-of-year meeting and awards ceremony last year, the Association noted that their conditions have been overlooked.

The Association said it feels sidelined, which leaves them with no option other than declare an industrial action.