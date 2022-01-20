The Member of Parliament for Lambussie constituency, Bright Baligi, has reportedly escaped a robbery attack on the Bole-Bamboi Highway in the Savannah Region.
The incident is said to have occurred at about 9:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, on a section of the road between Wasipe and Banda Nkwanta.
Mr Baligi and his police bodyguard are said to have run into a five-member gang that was robbing commuters from about 10 vehicles at gunpoint.
Reports from a local-based radio station suggested the bodyguard, whose identity is not immediately known, fired warning shots which caused the suspects to flee the scene into the bush.
ALSO READ:
The victims, who escaped unscathed, following the terrifying experience, are said to have lodged a complaint at the Banda Nkwanta Police Station.
However, no arrest has been made yet.