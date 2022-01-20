The Member of Parliament for Lambussie constituency, Bright Baligi, has reportedly escaped a robbery attack on the Bole-Bamboi Highway in the Savannah Region.

The incident is said to have occurred at about 9:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, on a section of the road between Wasipe and Banda Nkwanta.

Mr Baligi and his police bodyguard are said to have run into a five-member gang that was robbing commuters from about 10 vehicles at gunpoint.

Reports from a local-based radio station suggested the bodyguard, whose identity is not immediately known, fired warning shots which caused the suspects to flee the scene into the bush.

The victims, who escaped unscathed, following the terrifying experience, are said to have lodged a complaint at the Banda Nkwanta Police Station.

However, no arrest has been made yet.