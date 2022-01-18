The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has appealed to the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) not to go on strike.

According to him, government is working around the clock to address their concerns about their conditions of service.

CLOGSAG has set Thursday, January 20, 2022 for its indefinite strike. This, they explained, is due to government’s delay a year after its proposed salary structure was sent to the Finance Ministry to deal with it.

The Association said it feels sidelined, which leaves them with no option other than declaring an industrial action.

“Honourable members of CLOGSAG, be ready for strike. From Thursday, January 20 everybody should sit at home, don’t come to work,” a flyer to announce the decision read.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Dr Arthur conceded the delay.

However, he explained that, government’s expenditure cannot support the amount being demanded by CLOGSAG.

“We understand their concerns but COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the economy and it has affected government’s finances,” he bemoaned.

This notwithstanding, the Head of Local Government Service said they will meet with the leadership of CLOGSAG to address their concerns.